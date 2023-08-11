Voice Assist (VSST) and Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Voice Assist to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voice Assist and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $500.87 million -$26.87 million 699.01

Voice Assist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -29.56% -245.05% -6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Voice Assist and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 440 1846 3813 40 2.56

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Voice Assist’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Voice Assist Company Profile

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

