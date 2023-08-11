Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

