Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOR

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 418.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 484.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 10,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.85.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.