Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOR
Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 2.7 %
Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 10,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.85.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.