Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 937.7% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IHD stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
