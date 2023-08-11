Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 937.7% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IHD stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,846,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.