VRES (VRS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

