Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.72

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.72 and last traded at C$28.56, with a volume of 29236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WJX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

