WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKME. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Stories

