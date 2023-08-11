WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.72 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. WalkMe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WKME traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 230,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WKME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Friday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

