Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 218,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 731,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

