Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 2nd Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $433.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

