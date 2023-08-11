Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.39.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

WMT opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,434,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,019 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,753,000 after acquiring an additional 142,256 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 190,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.