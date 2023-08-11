Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

