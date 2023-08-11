Wanchain Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.86 million and $519,565.16 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00042299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,909,476 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

