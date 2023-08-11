Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.20

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $604,848.42 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,909,477 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

