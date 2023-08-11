WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Down 98.4% in July

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 0.8 %

WLGS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36. WANG & LEE GROUP has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

