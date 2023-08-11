Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $304.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.86), with a volume of 113894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.74).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
