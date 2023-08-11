Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $304.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.86), with a volume of 113894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W7L

Warpaint London Trading Up 3.2 %

Warpaint London Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a market cap of £231.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3,775.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.25.

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.