Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Increased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Waters comprises 3.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Waters by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Waters Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $289.30. 540,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,952. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.33 and a 200-day moving average of $292.91. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.