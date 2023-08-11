Wayfair (NYSE:W) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.32. 1,966,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,741. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock worth $7,540,837. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

