Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.85, but opened at $74.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $72.73, with a volume of 1,081,723 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.59.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 403,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

