Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Arvinas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

