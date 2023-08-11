Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.25 million. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 249,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,046. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Playtika by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $4,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,910,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

