Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,127 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.51. 1,560,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

