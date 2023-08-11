Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.66. 3,924,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.93 and a 200 day moving average of $370.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

