Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $6,083,000.

NOBL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 333,230 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

