Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.20. 4,639,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,076. The company has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

