Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average of $197.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

