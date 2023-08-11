Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,775. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

