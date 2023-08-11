Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 7,266 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

PANW stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.96. 4,012,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,324. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

