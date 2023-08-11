Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 157 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,188. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

