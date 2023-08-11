Wedbush Trims Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price to $10.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 59.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 774,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 613,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,444 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 3,410,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.