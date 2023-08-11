WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.28. 16,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 13,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.46.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

