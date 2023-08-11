Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Wendy's Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 2,912,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,179,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 101,157 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

