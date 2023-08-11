Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 27,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

