West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Silji Abraham Sells 8,160 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WST opened at $400.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.72. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $408.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,880,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

