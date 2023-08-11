Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

