Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

WES has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

NYSE:WES opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

