Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Westlake alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Trading Up 0.0 %

Westlake stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 374,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.