Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of WTE opened at C$29.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

