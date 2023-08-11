Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,074. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.