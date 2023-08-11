Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WPM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,074. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
