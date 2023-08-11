Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,303,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $21,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

