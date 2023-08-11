White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 14,082 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KVH Industries worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 46.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 70,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KVH Industries from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

