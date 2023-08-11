White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.98. The company had a trading volume of 222,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $502.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.