White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 822,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 183,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,328,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,982. The company has a market cap of $217.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

