White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $240.24. 4,777,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

