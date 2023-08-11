White Pine Capital LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.33. 4,508,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.62 and its 200-day moving average is $421.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

