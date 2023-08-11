White Pine Capital LLC Increases Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 181.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 166.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. 44,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

