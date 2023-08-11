White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Codexis worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

CDXS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 2,048,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,944. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

