White Pine Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of GD traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $228.23. 396,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

