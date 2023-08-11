White Pine Capital LLC Sells 789 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter.

HEFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 411,323 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.5543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

