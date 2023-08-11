White Pine Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WNEB shares. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB remained flat at $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,453. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

